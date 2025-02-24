FASTag Validity & New NHAI Rules: You Need to Know

New Delhi: FASTag has revolutionized toll collection in India, aiming to eliminate long queues at toll plazas. Implemented using Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, FASTag allows seamless toll payments without requiring vehicles to stop, ensuring smoother traffic flow.

However, over time, congestion at toll plazas has resurfaced due to user negligence and operational inefficiencies. In response, NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) has introduced new rules to further streamline toll collection and reduce jams.

In this article, we explore FASTag validity, common issues faced by users, and the latest NHAI regulations that are set to improve the system.

What is FASTag and How Does It Work?

FASTag is an RFID-enabled sticker that is affixed to a vehicle’s windshield. When the vehicle passes through a toll plaza, RFID scanners detect the tag and automatically deduct the toll fee from the linked prepaid or bank account. This system significantly reduces waiting time at toll booths and helps manage traffic more efficiently.

Why Are Toll Plazas Still Experiencing Traffic Jams?

Despite FASTag’s efficiency, several issues have led to renewed congestion at toll plazas:

Insufficient Balance in FASTag Accounts: Many vehicle owners fail to recharge their FASTag accounts in advance. As a result, transactions get delayed at toll booths when users attempt to recharge on the spot. Incorrect FASTag Placement: Some users do not correctly affix their FASTag stickers, making it difficult for scanners to detect the tag. Technical Glitches: Sometimes, server downtimes or scanner malfunctions can cause disruptions in toll transactions. Multiple Lanes with Cash Transactions: Although FASTag is mandatory, some vehicles still pay in cash, slowing down overall traffic movement.

NHAI’s New Rules to Reduce Traffic Congestion

To address these problems, NHAI has introduced a new set of rules, ensuring smoother toll operations. Here’s what you need to know:

FASTag Validity: How Long Does Your FASTag Last?

Many users are unaware that FASTag has a validity period. According to NHAI’s official guidelines, a FASTag is valid for five years from the date of issuance. However, renewal after five years is not mandatory, as the tag remains active as long as it is linked to a funded account.

Steps to Check Your FASTag Validity:

Visit the Official FASTag Website: Log in to your FASTag account via the issuing bank or NHAI’s FASTag portal. Check Expiry Date: Navigate to the account details section to check the expiry date of your FASTag. Contact Customer Support: If you are unsure about validity, reach out to the bank or service provider that issued your FASTag.

How to Renew or Replace Your FASTag?

While FASTags do not require renewal after five years, if your FASTag is damaged or not working properly, you can apply for a replacement through your issuing bank or service provider.

Steps to Replace a FASTag: