Fernandez Hospital Champions Collective Support for Breastfeeding During Awareness Week

Hyderabad: In observance of World Breastfeeding Week, Fernandez Hospital in Hyderabad is redefining the conversation around breastfeeding—shifting the focus from just mothers and babies to a collective community responsibility.

The hospital, known for its women-centric approach, is conducting a week-long campaign from August 1 to 7, centred around the global theme, “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Creating Sustainable Support Systems.” The initiative seeks to build a “circle of care” around new mothers, encompassing healthcare professionals, family members, and the broader community.

As part of the campaign, Fernandez Hospital has launched a seven-day video series featuring voices from across its medical teams—doctors, nurses, midwives, physiotherapists, and lactation consultants. The videos convey a unifying message: breastfeeding is not a solitary journey, and mothers should be supported every step of the way.

One of the standout efforts includes a special outreach programme held at the University of Hyderabad, where sessions covered breastfeeding myths and facts, practical feeding techniques, live demonstrations of feeding positions, and guidance on using breast pumps and storing milk. The programme also featured an art contest for hospital staff, celebrating the importance of the week through creativity and engagement.

The campaign’s first video showcased the dedication of neonatologists and NICU teams working round-the-clock to ensure premature infants receive breast milk early in life—highlighting its vital role not just as nutrition, but as a form of medicine. Other videos illustrated how obstetricians, midwives, and lactation experts prepare and support mothers before and after childbirth, particularly during the crucial “golden hour”—the first hour post-delivery when breastfeeding begins most naturally.

“We often celebrate the mother-child bond but forget that sustaining it requires an entire village,” said Dr Tejo Pratap Oleti, Lead Consultant and Head of Neonatology at Fernandez Hospital. “This campaign is our way of telling mothers: You are seen, supported, and never alone. We’re working to create systems where breastfeeding isn’t just encouraged—it’s enabled.”

The campaign will conclude with the Annual Breastfeeding Quiz, scheduled on August 7 at Katriya Hotel, Somajiguda, from 12 pm to 5 pm. The quiz will bring together trainees in Paediatrics, Neonatology, Midwifery, Nutrition, Nursing, and Lactation Counselling—fostering dialogue and knowledge-sharing among professionals.

Above all, the Fernandez initiative emphasizes that breastfeeding must be a priority not only in hospitals, but also in public health strategies and community conversations—a belief that forms the foundation of this campaign.