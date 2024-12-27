Film Fraternity Condoles the Demise of Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh

Mumbai: The passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, on Thursday after a prolonged illness, has left an immense void in Indian politics and beyond.

Known for his economic reforms and leadership during a pivotal period in India’s history, Dr. Singh’s demise has been met with widespread grief and condolences from across various sectors, including the Indian film fraternity.

Tributes Pour in From Bollywood Celebrities

Members of the Indian film industry have expressed their heartfelt condolences and paid tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh, remembering him as a leader who played a key role in shaping modern India. From actors to filmmakers, the sentiments of loss and admiration were shared across social media platforms.

Manoj Bajpayee, the National Award-winning actor, took to X (formerly Twitter), expressing his sadness over the loss of the former Prime Minister. He wrote, “Saddened by the passing of our former Prime Minister.

A statesman whose contributions to every aspect of our nation’s growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family. #RIPDrManmohanSingh.”

Kapil Sharma, comedian-actor and television host, also shared his thoughts, writing, “India has lost one of its finest leaders today. Dr. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms and a symbol of integrity and humility, leaves behind a legacy of progress and hope.

His wisdom, dedication, and vision transformed our nation. Rest in peace, Dr. Singh. Your contributions will never be forgotten. #DrManmohanSingh #waheguru.”

Randeep Hooda, actor known for his impactful roles, conveyed his sorrow, stating, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, whose dignified leadership and pivotal role in India’s economic liberalization transformed the nation.

His wisdom and integrity will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti #DrManmohanSingh.”

Ravi Kishan, actor and politician, expressed his grief by saying, “Received the sad news of the demise of former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the virtuous soul in his feet. Om Shanti #ManmohanSingh.”

Filmmakers Reflect on the Legacy of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Not only actors but also filmmakers have shared their tributes to the late leader. Madhur Bhandarkar, National Award-winning filmmaker, wrote, “The passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji marks the end of an era.

As the architect of India’s economic reforms, his dedication to public service has shaped modern India. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers. #OmShanti.”

Sanjay Dutt, actor known for his powerful performances, also took to social media to mourn the loss. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His contributions to India will never be forgotten.”

Riteish Deshmukh, actor and politician, shared his thoughts on Dr. Singh’s legacy, writing, “Today we have lost one of India’s finest Prime Ministers. The man who propelled India’s economic growth. He epitomised dignity and humility.

We will forever be indebted to his legacy. May his soul rest in eternal glory. Thank you, Shri Manmohan Singh ji.”

Regional Stars Pay Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

The tribute to Dr. Singh’s legacy was not limited to Bollywood; regional film industries also mourned his passing.

Sunny Deol, actor and politician, took to Instagram Stories to express his sorrow, writing, “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India’s economic liberalization.

His wisdom, integrity & contributions to the nation’s growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences. #RIPDrManmohanSingh.”

Chiranjeevi, the Telugu megastar, also shared a heartfelt tribute. He wrote, “Deeply anguished by the passing away of one of the greatest statesmen our country has ever produced.

Highly educated, most graceful, soft-spoken, and humble leader Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji! His visionary and game-changing contributions as the Finance Minister and then his highly successful tenure as the 13th Prime Minister of India for two successive terms will remain etched in history.”

Chiranjeevi also recalled his time working under Dr. Singh’s leadership, writing, “I feel privileged and fortunate to have served as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Tourism during the tenure of a stalwart like him.

I fondly cherish my interactions with him and the inspiration and wisdom I got from him forever. It is a tremendous loss to our country. My deepest condolences to his family and each of his numerous admirers. Rest In Peace, Manmohan Ji!! Om Shanti.”

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Impact on Indian Politics and Economy

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, was widely regarded as one of the most influential political figures in the country’s history. His tenure marked a transformative period in India’s economic liberalization, which laid the foundation for India’s rise as a global economic powerhouse.

Dr. Singh’s leadership during the 1991 economic crisis and his role as the Finance Minister in the government of P.V. Narasimha Rao were pivotal in reshaping India’s economic policies, steering the nation toward greater market openness, and boosting foreign investment. As Prime Minister, his tenure was marked by significant economic reforms, infrastructure growth, and strengthening India’s role on the global stage.

Also Read | The Inspiring Journey of Manmohan Singh: Architect of Modern India

A Legacy of Integrity and Wisdom

Beyond his economic achievements, Dr. Singh was known for his integrity, humility, and calm demeanor, which won him respect both in India and abroad. His ability to navigate complex political landscapes, build consensus, and advocate for peace and stability in the region earned him admiration from leaders across the world.

His contributions to Indian politics and his role in shaping the country’s modern economic landscape will remain etched in history. His legacy continues to inspire generations of leaders, public servants, and citizens alike.