The Inspiring Journey of Manmohan Singh: Architect of Modern India

New Delhi: Former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, an iconic economist and politician, passed away today at AIIMS, New Delhi, at the age of 92. Revered as a symbol of intellect, integrity, and foresight, Singh leaves behind a monumental legacy in Indian politics and economic reforms.

Early Life and Education

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, Punjab (now Pakistan), Dr. Singh’s journey was one of resilience. His family migrated to India during the Partition of 1947, settling in Amritsar. A brilliant student, he earned degrees in Economics from Panjab University, Cambridge, and Oxford, becoming one of India’s leading economists.

Illustrious Career as Economist and Bureaucrat

Before stepping into politics, Singh held key roles such as Chief Economic Advisor, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission. His appointment as Finance Minister in 1991 marked a turning point for India. Amidst a severe economic crisis, Singh implemented bold reforms that liberalized India’s economy, earning global recognition.

Historic Prime Ministerial Tenure (2004–2014)

Dr. Manmohan Singh made history as India’s first Sikh Prime Minister in 2004. Despite not winning a direct election, his tenure was marked by transformative initiatives:

Right to Information Act

National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA)

Unique Identification Authority of India (Aadhaar)

Under his leadership, India experienced robust economic growth and strengthened global ties, particularly with the U.S. through the landmark civil nuclear deal.

Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation.



My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family.



I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the… pic.twitter.com/bYT5o1ZN2R — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 26, 2024

Challenges During His Leadership

While Singh’s first term was celebrated, his second term faced criticism due to high-profile corruption scandals, including the 2G spectrum and coal allocation cases. Despite the controversies, his personal integrity remained unquestioned.

Contributions to Foreign Policy

Dr. Singh played a pivotal role in enhancing India’s relations with Pakistan and China, reopening the Nathula Pass and fostering trade. India also became a significant contributor to Afghanistan’s rebuilding efforts under his leadership.

Legacy and Tributes

After retiring from active politics in 2014, Dr. Singh continued to guide the Congress party and remained a respected figure. Known for his humility and dedication to public service, he was admired across party lines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, saying, “Dr. Manmohan Singh was a beacon of wisdom and service. His contributions to India’s economic and social fabric will be remembered for generations.”

State Funeral to Honor a National Icon

Dr. Singh is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and three children. A state funeral will be held tomorrow in New Delhi, where the nation will bid farewell to one of its greatest leaders.