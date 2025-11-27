Fire Awareness Programme and Evacuation Mock Drill Held at Income Tax Towers in Hyderabad

A Fire Awareness Programme and Evacuation Mock Drill was conducted today at Income Tax Towers, A.C. Guards, Masab Tank, Hyderabad, opposite Mahaveer Hospital.

The drill began at 3:00 PM, drawing strong participation from employees, officials, and emergency response personnel.

The purpose of the programme was to equip staff with essential knowledge on:

Fire prevention

Emergency preparedness

Safe evacuation techniques

Handling fire-related hazards

Senior Fire Officials Participated

The event witnessed the presence of key officers from the Telangana Fire Services Department, including:

Sri. T. Venkanna , District Fire Officer, Hyderabad

, District Fire Officer, Hyderabad Sri. V. Bhanu Pratap , Assistant District Fire Officer, High Court

, Assistant District Fire Officer, High Court Sri. Mohammed Shoukath, Station Fire Officer, Malakpet

Their participation added significant value, as they explained real-world scenarios, safety protocols, and the importance of immediate response during fire emergencies.

Special Demonstration with Bronto Skylift Vehicle

A major highlight of the programme was the demonstration by crews from:

Lunger Houz Fire Station

Amberpet Fire Station

They operated the Bronto Skylift Hydraulic Platform Vehicle, a specialised high-rise rescue and firefighting apparatus.

Participants observed:

High-rise evacuation techniques

Firefighting equipment usage

Ladder truck operations

Safe rescue drills for multi-storey buildings

Staff Educated on Critical Fire Safety Measures

During the awareness session, employees were trained in:

How to raise an alarm during fire outbreaks

Safe usage of fire extinguishers

Evacuation routes inside the building

Assembly point rules

Do’s and Don’ts during fire emergencies

Officials emphasised that quick thinking and following the correct procedure can save lives during fire incidents.

Officials Encourage More Such Programmes

The Fire Services officials praised the initiative and encouraged organisations to regularly conduct:

Mock drills

Fire safety workshops

Internal evacuation rehearsals

Such activities help staff remain alert and confident during emergency situations.

The Fire Awareness Programme and Evacuation Mock Drill at Income Tax Towers, Hyderabad, served as an important reminder of the need for preparedness and fire safety education.

With active participation from senior fire officials and specialised rescue teams, the event successfully reinforced essential skills required to respond effectively during fire-related emergencies.