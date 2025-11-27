Fire Awareness Programme and Evacuation Mock Drill Held at Income Tax Towers in Hyderabad
A Fire Awareness Programme and Evacuation Mock Drill was conducted today at Income Tax Towers, A.C. Guards, Masab Tank, Hyderabad, opposite Mahaveer Hospital.
The drill began at 3:00 PM, drawing strong participation from employees, officials, and emergency response personnel.
The purpose of the programme was to equip staff with essential knowledge on:
- Fire prevention
- Emergency preparedness
- Safe evacuation techniques
- Handling fire-related hazards
Senior Fire Officials Participated
The event witnessed the presence of key officers from the Telangana Fire Services Department, including:
- Sri. T. Venkanna, District Fire Officer, Hyderabad
- Sri. V. Bhanu Pratap, Assistant District Fire Officer, High Court
- Sri. Mohammed Shoukath, Station Fire Officer, Malakpet
Their participation added significant value, as they explained real-world scenarios, safety protocols, and the importance of immediate response during fire emergencies.
Special Demonstration with Bronto Skylift Vehicle
A major highlight of the programme was the demonstration by crews from:
- Lunger Houz Fire Station
- Amberpet Fire Station
They operated the Bronto Skylift Hydraulic Platform Vehicle, a specialised high-rise rescue and firefighting apparatus.
Participants observed:
- High-rise evacuation techniques
- Firefighting equipment usage
- Ladder truck operations
- Safe rescue drills for multi-storey buildings
Staff Educated on Critical Fire Safety Measures
During the awareness session, employees were trained in:
- How to raise an alarm during fire outbreaks
- Safe usage of fire extinguishers
- Evacuation routes inside the building
- Assembly point rules
- Do’s and Don’ts during fire emergencies
Officials emphasised that quick thinking and following the correct procedure can save lives during fire incidents.
Officials Encourage More Such Programmes
The Fire Services officials praised the initiative and encouraged organisations to regularly conduct:
- Mock drills
- Fire safety workshops
- Internal evacuation rehearsals
Such activities help staff remain alert and confident during emergency situations.
The Fire Awareness Programme and Evacuation Mock Drill at Income Tax Towers, Hyderabad, served as an important reminder of the need for preparedness and fire safety education.
With active participation from senior fire officials and specialised rescue teams, the event successfully reinforced essential skills required to respond effectively during fire-related emergencies.