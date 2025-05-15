Fire breaks out in multi-storey building in Hyderabad, 9 people rescued

A massive fire broke out on Thursday in a multi-storey building located in the Afzal Gunj area of Hyderabad, near Gol Masjid in the bustling Siddi Amber Bazar. The incident caused panic among residents and shopkeepers as thick smoke quickly spread through the vicinity.

Nine People Rescued, Including Children and Elderly

Firefighters managed to rescue nine people, including two children and an elderly woman, from the third floor of the building. The family raised an alarm after flames reached their floor. All rescued individuals sustained only minor injuries, according to officials.

Fire Spread Due to Plastic Material Storage

Authorities stated that the fire spread rapidly because plastic disposables were stored on the first two floors of the building. As the flames engulfed the lower levels, thick smoke filled the stairwell, making it impossible for occupants to escape without assistance.

Six Fire Tenders Deployed at the Scene

After receiving emergency calls from locals, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighters used ladders and cranes to access upper floors and douse the flames through the windows, successfully preventing the fire from spreading to nearby shops.

Cause of Fire Suspected to Be Short-Circuit

Though the exact cause is still under investigation, officials suspect a short-circuit might have triggered the fire. The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), along with local police and fire brigade, were present at the site to manage the situation.

Separate Fire Incident in Medchal Malkajgiri District

In a separate incident on the same day, a private bus caught fire in Medchal Malkajgiri district, on the Hyderabad-Nagpur national highway. Fortunately, no passengers were onboard at the time. The driver and cleaner managed to escape unharmed after noticing the fire and stopping the bus en route from Banda Mylaram to Kompally