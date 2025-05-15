Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, May 15, 2025: Check Latest Rates City-Wise

In recent days, the central government of India announced an increase of ₹2 per litre in excise duty on both petrol and diesel across the country. This move triggered concern among vehicle owners, fearing a direct impact on retail fuel prices.

Central Government Offers Clarity

Responding to the growing public anxiety, the central government issued a clarification stating that the recent excise duty hike would not burden the consumers. According to officials, the increased duty will be absorbed by oil marketing companies, ensuring that the fuel prices at the pump remain stable for the public. This announcement has brought temporary relief to many commuters and vehicle owners.

No Price Cut on the First of the Month

Since today marks the first day of the month, many consumers were hopeful for a possible price reduction in fuel rates, a trend occasionally seen in the past. However, no such revision was made, leaving many disappointed.

Today’s Petrol and Diesel Prices in Key Andhra Pradesh Cities

Here are the latest fuel rates as of today:

Hyderabad:

Petrol : ₹107.66 per litre

: ₹107.66 per litre Diesel: ₹95.82 per litre

Visakhapatnam:

Petrol : ₹108.48 per litre

: ₹108.48 per litre Diesel: ₹96.27 per litre

Vijayawada: