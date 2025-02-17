Fire Erupts at Maha Kumbh: Tents Destroyed, Devotees Unharmed

Prayagraj: A fire broke out in Sector 8 of the Maha Kumbh, the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering, on Monday, gutting several tents in the area. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties in the incident.

Fire Breaks Out at Bajrangdas Marg

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pramod Sharma confirmed that the fire was reported at an empty camp on Bajrangdas Marg in Sector 8. Upon receiving the alert, multiple fire brigade vehicles were immediately dispatched to the site and the flames were controlled swiftly. The incident location was cordoned off, and people were prohibited from entering or exiting the area to ensure safety.

No Devotees Affected in the Fire

According to the CFO, the camp was empty at the time of the fire, as the devotees had already vacated the area and left. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Fifth Fire Incident at Maha Kumbh

This fire marks the fifth incident of fire outbreaks in the Maha Kumbh area since the event began on January 13. The first fire occurred on January 19 at the Geeta Press camp in Sector 19, where several tents were reduced to ashes. Another fire on January 30 affected 15 tents in Sector 22, and on February 7, a fire broke out at a camp on Shankaracharya Marg in Sector 18, destroying over 15 tents.

While the fires have caused damage to tents, there have been no fatalities reported in any of the incidents. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the causes of these recurring fires.