Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Meets EAM S. Jaishankar in New Delhi

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is currently visiting India with his family, met with India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting focused on strengthening the growing bilateral ties between India and the United Kingdom.

Rishi Sunak’s Support for Strengthening India-UK Relations

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for Sunak’s constant support in deepening India-UK relations. “Nice to meet former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Delhi today. Appreciate his constant support for strengthening India-UK relations,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Sunak, who was born to Indian parents in Southampton and hails from Punjab, made history as the first person of Indian origin to serve as the UK’s Prime Minister from 2022 to 2024. During his tenure, Sunak emphasized India’s importance as an “indispensable partner” of the UK, with strong cooperation across various sectors.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation Between India and the UK

Several major initiatives were launched during Sunak’s term to enhance India-UK relations. These include the UK-India Roadmap 2030 and the Enhanced Trade Partnership. Both countries collaborated extensively in fields like finance, technology, healthcare, and education. One of the key projects was the creation of the FinTech Bridge, connecting London and Mumbai.

Despite his tenure ending in July 2024, Sunak remains a staunch advocate for maintaining close economic, security, and scientific ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi’s Tribute to Sunak’s Leadership

When Sunak lost the 2024 UK general election, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to his leadership. On July 5, 2024, PM Modi posted on X: “Thank you Rishi Sunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future.”

Also Read: Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor and India’s EAM Discuss Potential Yunus-Modi Meeting



Sunak’s Views on India’s Economic Rise

In May 2024, while still serving as the UK Prime Minister, Sunak praised India’s rise as an “economic superpower” and highlighted how fast-growing nations like India, Indonesia, and Nigeria are reshaping the global economy.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Meets EAM S. Jaishankar in New Delhi

His visit to India and continued efforts to strengthen the ties between India and the UK reflect the ongoing and evolving relationship between the two nations, one that is marked by strong historical ties and shared future goals.