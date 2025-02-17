Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor and India’s EAM Discuss Potential Yunus-Modi Meeting

Dhaka: Touhid Hossain, the Foreign Affairs Advisor to the Bangladesh interim government, met with India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in Muscat on Sunday to discuss key issues in bilateral relations between the two countries, including the renewal of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty. The two leaders also explored the possibility of organizing a meeting between Professor Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BIMSTEC Summit scheduled for April in Bangkok, Thailand.

Renewing the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty

During the brief meeting, which lasted less than half an hour, the two diplomats emphasized the importance of beginning discussions on renewing the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty. This treaty has been a crucial aspect of cooperation between India and Bangladesh, and its renewal is seen as essential to resolving ongoing water-sharing concerns between the two nations.

Hossain highlighted the significance of renewing the treaty in the context of the bilateral relationship between the neighboring countries, urging the two governments to engage in talks that address shared challenges, especially in the water resources sector.

Possibility of Yunus-Modi Meeting at BIMSTEC Summit

The meeting also touched on the potential for a meeting between Yunus and Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the **6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit, which will be held from April 2-4, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand. As Bangladesh is set to take over the chairmanship of BIMSTEC at the summit, this high-level meeting is seen as an opportunity to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Discussions on SAARC Standing Committee and Border Issues

In addition to the Ganges Water Treaty, Hossain urged the Indian government to consider holding a meeting of the SAARC Standing Committee. Both leaders also addressed the importance of resolving border-related issues and expressed hope that ongoing discussions, particularly during the Director General-level conference of border guards, which began in New Delhi on Monday, would yield positive results.

Both Hossain and Jaishankar acknowledged the challenges in the bilateral relationship and expressed a desire to work together to overcome these hurdles.

Continuing Diplomatic Engagement

This meeting comes after a significant high-level engagement between India and Bangladesh’s interim government. Jaishankar and Hossain previously met during the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2024, marking the first official interaction between the two governments following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. While India continues to advocate for the normalization of relations, Bangladesh’s current government has faced criticism, particularly over concerns about minority rights, including issues faced by the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Hope for Improved Relations

Both nations have shown an eagerness to address their issues and work together toward the betterment of their diplomatic and economic ties. As Bangladesh prepares to assume the BIMSTEC chairmanship, hopes are high for increased collaboration and the potential for a productive Yunus-Modi meeting during the summit in April.