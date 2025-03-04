Fire Incident at Amberpet Flyover Sparks Chaos, Causes Major Traffic Disruption in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out near the newly inaugurated Amberpet Flyover in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning, resulting in widespread panic and a severe traffic gridlock.

The fire erupted suddenly in sheds set up for ongoing flyover construction near Chaderghat Chowrasta, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky and causing a drastic drop in visibility.

Fire Breaks Out Near Amberpet Flyover, Causes Panic

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire started unexpectedly, engulfing temporary construction sheds and materials. Flames spread rapidly, creating chaos among local residents and commuters traveling along the Warangal National Highway. The reduced visibility due to dense smoke exacerbated the already heavy traffic conditions, causing vehicles to pile up in the surrounding areas.

As the situation intensified, concerned onlookers alerted emergency services. Within minutes, police and fire department officials arrived at the scene to control the blaze and manage traffic movement. Firefighters battled the flames, striving to prevent further escalation and mitigate damage to nearby infrastructure.

Traffic Comes to a Standstill on Warangal National Highway

The fire’s impact on traffic was severe, as thousands of commuters were stranded in the affected area. The Warangal National Highway, a crucial route for intercity travelers, witnessed long queues of vehicles stretching for kilometers. Many commuters were forced to take alternative routes, further congesting adjacent roads and disrupting the morning rush hour.

Local authorities and traffic police worked tirelessly to restore normalcy, diverting vehicles and clearing the jammed roads. Emergency services also ensured that there were no casualties or injuries, although minor damages were reported to construction materials and nearby structures.

Newly Opened Amberpet Flyover Faces Unforeseen Challenges

The Amberpet Flyover, which was officially opened for public use on February 26, 2025, has been a crucial infrastructure addition for easing congestion on the Warangal National Highway. However, this incident has raised concerns over safety and maintenance measures in the area. The flyover’s construction had faced multiple delays over the past seven years, causing inconvenience to commuters. It was finally inaugurated on Maha Shivaratri to much relief and anticipation from the public.

Despite its recent opening, this fire incident has sparked questions about on-site safety protocols and the handling of construction materials left near the flyover. Residents and local commuters have urged authorities to investigate the cause of the fire and implement stricter safety measures to prevent such mishaps in the future.

Authorities Investigate Fire, Safety Measures to be Strengthened

Officials from the fire department and local police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. Preliminary reports suggest that construction materials or electrical equipment might have ignited the blaze, though a detailed assessment is still underway.

Speaking to the media, a senior fire officer stated, “Our team responded immediately to control the fire and prevent further spread. We are assessing the situation to rule out any foul play and ensure such incidents do not occur again.”

Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Telangana State Road Transport officials have been directed to inspect ongoing construction sites near the flyover and implement fire safety measures to avert potential risks.

Public Reaction and Future Precautions

Local residents and commuters have expressed concerns regarding the safety of infrastructure projects, urging authorities to prioritize stringent fire prevention measures. “The flyover was supposed to ease our daily commute, but such incidents create fear and uncertainty. We hope the authorities take action to prevent this from happening again,” said a commuter stuck in traffic due to the fire.

To ensure better preparedness, experts suggest that construction sites and public infrastructure projects incorporate advanced fire safety equipment, conduct regular inspections, and maintain designated emergency response teams.