Firefighters Rescue Two Children Locked Inside Room in Chandrayangutta at Midnight

In a heart-pounding late-night incident, two young boys were accidentally locked inside a room in Chandrayangutta, sparking panic among family and neighbors. The incident occurred at around 3:30 AM on Friday at House No. 18-1-356/52, situated behind Nure Alai Masjid in the Talkunta area.

Children Trapped, Parents Helpless

The trapped children were identified as Abdul Rahman (7) and Mohammed Azam (3), sons of Mohammed Javed. Despite repeated efforts from their parents and nearby residents, the door could not be opened, prompting a call for emergency assistance.

Fire Department Responds Swiftly

The Chandrayangutta Fire Station responded without delay. A team led by Leading Fireman Shabbir, along with Firemen A. Narasimha, M. Devender Sagar, and Driver/Operator D. Mastaan, reached the spot quickly and assessed the situation.

Safe Rescue Operation

Using their training and tools, the fire crew successfully gained access to the room and safely rescued the children without any injuries. The rescue was executed efficiently, providing immense relief to the anxious parents and onlookers.

Community Applauds Firefighters’ Efforts

Residents praised the swift response and bravery of the fire personnel. The incident once again highlighted the crucial role played by emergency services in safeguarding lives during critical situations.

For emergencies, residents are reminded to contact the fire services immediately to avoid delays in rescue operations.