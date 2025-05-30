Shamshabad Faces Waterlogging After Intense Evening Showers

Shamshabad town witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday evening, leading to widespread waterlogging across all major roads in the area. Residents faced significant difficulties navigating the flooded streets as the monsoon season officially began.

Early Monsoon Brings Relief and Hope for Farmers in Shamshabad Mandal

The timely rains have been a blessing for farmers in Shamshabad municipality and surrounding villages over the past two days. Local farmers expressed optimism, stating that the current rainfall offers an excellent opportunity to begin cultivating agricultural crops, especially with the ongoing Rohini Karte period.

Farmers Hope for Continued Rainfall to Ensure Successful Crop Cultivation

Several farmers shared that if the monsoon rains continue consistently, it will greatly benefit agriculture in the region, minimizing risks associated with water scarcity. The ongoing rainfall has raised hopes for a fruitful farming season in Shamshabad and neighboring areas.