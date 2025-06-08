Fish Prasadam Distribution Begins at Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The annual Fish Prasadam distribution commenced today at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds, drawing thousands of asthma patients from across the country. The event was inaugurated by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Madhu Yashki, Anil Kumar Yadav, and Fisheries Department Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar.

The event, organized by the Bathini Goud family, has been a tradition for over 170 years and is widely believed to offer relief to asthma patients through a unique blend of fish and herbal medicine.

42 Distribution Counters and Heavy Police Security

To ensure smooth operations and public safety, 42 queue line counters have been set up for the distribution of the fish prasadam. Over 1,000 police personnel have been deployed across the venue. Special command-and-control arrangements, including CCTV surveillance, are actively monitoring crowd movement and queue management.

Speaking at the event, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud said:

“My family has been taking the fish medicine for years. This is a natural remedy and must be encouraged. The Bathini family has been offering this life-saving medicine for nearly two centuries.”

Traditional Medicine for Asthma Relief

The Bathini fish prasadam involves placing a live murrel fish filled with a secret herbal paste into the patient’s throat. The remedy, provided free of cost, is taken by thousands seeking relief from chronic respiratory issues. It is distributed every year on the auspicious day of Mrigasira Karthi, based on the Telugu calendar.

This year, people from across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and even states like Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have gathered to receive the remedy.