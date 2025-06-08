CM Chandrababu Naidu, Leaders Mourn the Death of MLA Maganti Gopinath

Hyderabad: The sudden demise of Maganti Gopinath, the sitting MLA of Jubilee Hills, has sent shockwaves through political circles. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound grief, recalling Gopinath’s early political journey with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and his commitment to public service.

Gopinath passed away on Sunday at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad after battling complications from a massive cardiac arrest he suffered three days ago. He was 63 and had also been dealing with a kidney-related ailment.

Chandrababu Naidu Recalls Gopinath’s TDP Legacy

Reacting to the news, CM Naidu said,

“I am shocked to learn of Gopinath’s sudden passing. He started his political career with the TDP and held various positions with dedication. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Maganti Gopinath began his political career with TDP in 1982 and served as president of Telugu Yuvatha in Hyderabad from 1985 to 1992. He was first elected to the Telangana Assembly from Jubilee Hills in 2014 on a TDP ticket before switching to BRS, where he retained his seat in both 2018 and 2023 elections.

Nara Lokesh, Union Ministers Express Condolences

AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh, also condoled the veteran politician’s death, calling it an untimely loss.

“He was a dedicated public servant. Gopinath’s service to the Jubilee Hills constituency will be remembered. I pray for strength to his family,” said Lokesh.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy expressed his sorrow, acknowledging Gopinath’s role as a people’s representative since the formation of Telangana.

“He was a voice for the public in the Assembly. His passing is a huge loss.”

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar also paid tribute, emphasizing Gopinath’s three consecutive terms as MLA and his contribution to public welfare.

Final Farewell to a Three-Time MLA

Gopinath is survived by his wife and three children. Final rites are expected to be performed later today, with state leaders and supporters paying their respects. His sudden demise marks the loss of a senior leader who served Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills with distinction for over a decade.