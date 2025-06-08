Telangana’s Airport Network Expands: Two New Airports to Open by 2027

Hyderabad: In a major infrastructure boost, Telangana will soon have three operational airports by the end of 2027. Currently served only by the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, the state will witness the development of two new modern airports at Warangal and Adilabad.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has initiated the process to float tenders by the end of 2025 and is set to begin construction soon. These airports will be built with state-of-the-art facilities, including 3,000-metre-long runways, capable of handling aircraft like the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, and night landing mechanisms.

Warangal Airport to Replace Mamunur Airstrip

The Warangal Airport will be constructed on the site of the old Mamunur airstrip, built during the Nizam era. The existing dilapidated runways will be replaced by a modern facility spread over 1,000 acres. AAI already owns 696 acres, while the remaining 280 acres are being acquired, with the Telangana government having released ₹200 crore for land acquisition.

Two nearby villages are being relocated, with government land being offered as compensation. Road adjustments including the Warangal-Khammam route are being planned to accommodate the airport infrastructure.

Adilabad Airport to Rise at Former IAF Heliport Site

The proposed Adilabad Airport will be developed at Shantinagar, where a former IAF heliport exists. While the airstrip was previously used during the Nizam’s time and later by the Indian Air Force, the IAF has now issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) allowing airport construction.

Currently, the IAF controls 369 acres, and an additional 250 acres will be acquired for the full-fledged airport. This project will cover 600 acres, with facilities to handle two aircraft at a time.

Fast-Track Construction with UDAN Connectivity

These airports are being fast-tracked under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) Regional Connectivity Scheme, with a Viability Gap Fund model. The Central government will bear 80% of the maintenance cost, while Telangana will cover 20%.

Each airport is expected to accommodate 500 passengers at a time. While the AAI expects construction to be completed in 24 months, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has requested that the projects be completed in 18 months, hinting that both may be ready by mid-2027

These developments mark a significant step toward decentralizing air connectivity in Telangana and promoting economic and tourism growth in Warangal and Adilabad.