Hyderabad: 115 Bottles of Illegal Liquor Seized in Hafeezpet Raid

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on illegal liquor trade, the Prohibition and Excise Department officials seized 115 bottles of non-duty paid liquor from two individuals in the Serilingampally area on Saturday evening.

Based on credible information, the excise sleuths intercepted a suspicious vehicle at Hafeezpet and discovered a large consignment of liquor bottles of various brands. The two men in the car were immediately detained for questioning.

Liquor Procured Illegally from Defence Canteens

Investigations revealed that the accused were sourcing non-duty paid liquor from defence canteens, purchasing them at a lower price and illegally supplying them to customers across Hyderabad at higher rates for profit.

Also Read: BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath Passes Away at 63 Due to Heart Attack

This kind of operation not only violates state excise laws but also causes significant revenue losses to the government. Authorities suspect a wider network may be involved and further investigations are underway.

Excise Department Warns Against Illegal Liquor Trade

Officials from the Prohibition and Excise Department have issued a warning to those engaged in similar activities, reiterating that strict action will be taken against anyone found indulging in the sale or distribution of non-duty paid liquor.

This incident highlights the department’s increased vigilance ahead of festive and holiday seasons when illegal liquor trade tends to spike.