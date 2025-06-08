BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath Passes Away at 63 Due to Heart Attack

Hyderabad: Maganti Gopinath, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Jubilee Hills, passed away early Sunday morning at the age of 63. The veteran politician succumbed to a massive heart attack after being in critical condition for three days at AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli.

According to the hospital bulletin, Gopinath was admitted on June 5 following a severe heart attack. Despite being on ventilator support, his condition deteriorated and he was declared dead around 5:45 a.m. He had also been suffering from a kidney-related ailment, having undergone surgery a few months ago.

A Political Career Spanning Decades

Maganti Gopinath was a three-time MLA from the Jubilee Hills constituency. He first entered the Telangana Assembly in 2014 on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket. He later switched to the BRS (then TRS) and was re-elected in 2018 and 2023.

In the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, Gopinath scored a notable victory by defeating former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin, contesting on a Congress ticket.

A graduate with a BA degree from Osmania University, Gopinath began his political journey as the president of Telugu Yuvatha, the youth wing of the TDP, from 1985 to 1992.

State Mourns the Loss

The news of Gopinath’s death has triggered an outpouring of grief across political lines. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family. BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao, TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, and several leaders from Congress, BRS, BJP, and other parties have paid their respects.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao visited AIG Hospitals to console the family members, expressing deep sorrow at the loss of a senior leader.

Final Rites to Be Performed Today

Maganti Gopinath is survived by his wife and three children. His final rites are expected to be held later today, with state leaders and supporters likely to attend in large numbers.