Hyderabad Murder Mystery Solved: Live-in Partner Arrested for Killing Woman and Dumping Body in Suitcase

Hyderabad: The shocking case of a woman’s body found stuffed in a travel bag at Bachupally has been cracked within 48 hours. Police have arrested her live-in partner for committing the murder following a domestic dispute. Balanagar Zone DCP Suresh Kumar shared the case details during a press briefing.

Victim and Accused Were from Nepal, Met on Facebook

The deceased, Tara Behera (33), and the accused, Vijay Thofa (30), both hailed from Nepal. The two reportedly met through Facebook while living in their home country. Tara, a mother of two, entered into a live-in relationship with Vijay after the pair mutually decided to be together despite her existing responsibilities.

Couple Moved to Hyderabad, Relationship Turned Sour

After moving to Hyderabad to live together, problems soon began to arise in their relationship. Tara became pregnant recently and told Vijay she wanted an abortion due to her existing children. However, Vijay disagreed, expressing a desire to raise the child and take the family back to Nepal. Tara’s refusal led to frequent arguments between them.

Murder Carried Out Following Heated Argument

According to police, Vijay decided to kill Tara when she stood firm on her decision. In a cold-blooded act, he strangled her to death. He later purchased a travel bag from Kukatpally, placed the body inside, and dumped it in a deserted area near Bachupally to cover his tracks.

Accused Arrested and Sent to Judicial Custody

The Bachupally police, working swiftly with clues and surveillance footage, traced the movements of the accused and apprehended him. Vijay has now been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. DCP Suresh Kumar praised the efforts of the investigating team for solving the case in a short time.

Police Urge Vigilance in Domestic Disputes

The police have urged the public to seek help in cases of domestic abuse or mental stress in relationships and avoid taking extreme steps. The tragic incident stands as a grim reminder of how unresolved conflicts can lead to devastating outcomes.