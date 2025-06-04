Hyderabad: Unidentified Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase at Bachupally

Hyderabad: In a shocking discovery, the body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Vijayadurga Owners Association Colony at Bachupally on Tuesday, June 4. The incident came to light after local residents complained of a strong foul odor emanating from the suitcase left in the area.

Woman Suspected to Be in Her Late 20s to Early 30s

According to police, the woman is believed to be between 25 and 35 years of age and was wearing a maroon Punjabi dress. Investigators suspect that she may have been murdered approximately 3–4 days ago before being stuffed into the suitcase and dumped at the location.

Special Teams Formed to Identify Victim and Trace Culprit

Special investigation teams have been constituted to probe the case and ascertain the identity of the victim. Police are reviewing CCTV footage in the vicinity and speaking to locals to gather clues.

Body Shifted for Autopsy, Case Registered

The body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway to uncover the circumstances behind the murder.