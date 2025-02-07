Five Pakistani Terrorists Killed in Landmine Blast During Infiltration Attempt at LoC in Poonch

Jammu: Five Pakistani terrorists were killed on Friday in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, as they attempted to infiltrate into Indian territory.

Landmine Explosion Kills Terrorists in Poonch’s Battal Sector

According to official sources, the terrorists were attempting to cross the LoC when one of them triggered a landmine in the Battal sector of Poonch. The explosion killed all five militants instantly. It is reported that the terrorists were also carrying an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which detonated, further intensifying the blast and the damage.

Enhanced Security Measures Along LoC to Prevent Terrorist Infiltration

The Indian Army has strategically placed landmines along the LoC as part of its anti-infiltration measures. This is coupled with other security mechanisms, including night vision devices, electronic surveillance, and human intelligence, to safeguard against terrorist activities. The area along the LoC is often referred to as “no man’s land,” warning that it is off-limits for anyone trying to cross.

Heightened Vigilance in J&K Amid Reduced Snowfall

Security forces and the Indian Army have stepped up vigilance in the region due to the minimal snowfall this season, which has left mountain routes traditionally used by terrorists open. The Indian government has also taken proactive steps to ensure the region remains secure.

Union Home Minister’s Call for Zero Infiltration and Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism

In the wake of recent security concerns, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level security meeting to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. During the meeting, the Home Minister stressed the need for “zero infiltration” and “zero tolerance” towards terrorism. This came after the tragic killing of an ex-serviceman, Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, in Kulgam district by terrorists.

Also Read: Trump Signs Executive Order Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court

Five Pakistani Terrorists Killed in Landmine Blast During Infiltration Attempt at LoC in Poonch

Political Reactions to the Killing of Ex-Serviceman in J&K

The murder of the retired soldier has sparked political criticism, with local leaders from the National Conference, Congress, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) questioning the Centre’s claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack also left Wagay’s wife and daughter injured, intensifying concerns about security in the region.