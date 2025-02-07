Trump Signs Executive Order Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court

Washington: President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing the body of “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and its close ally Israel.”

Sanctions and Restrictions on ICC Officials

The executive order places financial and visa restrictions on individuals and their families who assist in ICC investigations into American citizens or allies. The measure comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting Washington.

ICC Warrants and Criticism

Last November, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza, which Israel denies. The ICC also issued a warrant for a Hamas commander. The White House accused the ICC of creating a “shameful moral equivalency” between Hamas and Israel by issuing the warrants at the same time.

Trump’s executive order stated that the ICC’s recent actions “set a dangerous precedent,” endangering Americans by exposing them to “harassment, abuse, and possible arrest.” The order further criticized the ICC for threatening U.S. sovereignty and undermining national security and foreign policy, particularly regarding Israel.

The U.S. Stance on the ICC

The U.S. is not a member of the ICC and has consistently rejected the court’s jurisdiction over American officials or citizens. The White House has accused the ICC of infringing on Israel’s right to self-defense and ignoring the actions of Iran and anti-Israel groups.

Previous Actions Against the ICC

Trump had previously criticized the ICC during his first term, sanctioning ICC officials investigating whether U.S. forces had committed war crimes in Afghanistan. These sanctions were lifted by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to sanction the ICC, but the bill stalled in the Senate.

Background of the ICC

Founded in 2002, the ICC was created to investigate alleged atrocities following the dissolution of Yugoslavia and the Rwandan genocide. Over 120 countries have ratified the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, while another 34 have signed and may ratify it in the future. The U.S. and Israel are not parties to the Rome Statute. The ICC operates as a court of last resort, intervening when national authorities are unable or unwilling to prosecute.

Trump’s Plan for Gaza and His Executive Order

Trump’s signing of the executive order follows his announcement during a joint press conference with Netanyahu about a plan for the U.S. to “take over” Gaza, resettle its Palestinian population, and transform the region into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” This proposal was widely condemned by Arab leaders and the UN, but Trump reiterated it on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, stating that the Gaza Strip would be turned over to the U.S. by Israel after the conclusion of fighting.

Netanyahu’s Visit and Gift to Trump

During his ongoing visit to Washington, Netanyahu met with U.S. lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties on Capitol Hill. He also presented Trump with a golden pager, referencing Israel’s deadly operation against Hezbollah in September, which targeted Iran-backed militants. However, Lebanese officials claimed that civilians were among the victims of the attack.