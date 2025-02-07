Saif Ali Khan Attack: Police Reveal Fingerprints on Record Match Those of the Accused

Mumbai: A few fingerprints of the accused have matched in Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident, as shared by the Mumbai Police on Friday.

Police Findings and Fingerprint Analysis

According to information from the Mumbai Police, the fingerprint samples of the accused, Shariful Islam, who attacked Saif Ali Khan, were sent for examination. Some of the reports have been received, and they confirm that a few of the fingerprints match the accused. However, the police are still awaiting the final report.

Collection of Evidence from Saif’s Home

The police also stated that they had collected multiple samples from Saif’s house and sent them for analysis. While some of the reports have already arrived, others are still pending.

Details of the Attack

The attack on Saif took place on January 16, when the assailant barged into his luxurious Bandra home through his youngest son Jeh Ali Khan’s room during the early hours of the morning. Saif went to the hospital on his own, accompanied by his son Taimur. Doctors removed a 2.5-inch knife from his back. The 54-year-old star, who is married to Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, was stabbed multiple times as he attempted to fight off the assailant.

Saif’s Injuries and the Attacker’s Actions

The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were serious as they were closer to his spine. The incident unfolded when the accused allegedly attacked their house help before Saif intervened. Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room and entered to find the intruder arguing with the house help. Upon seeing this, Saif tried to defend the house help with bare hands and fought off the intruder.

Saif Ali Khan’s Return to the Public Eye

After a few weeks of rest, Saif made his first public appearance on February 3 following the knife attack. He attended the trailer launch of his upcoming streaming title, Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins, where he shares the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat.