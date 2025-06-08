Flagship Alert: OnePlus 13S Launched with 50MP Cameras & 5850mAh Battery

OnePlus has officially launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13S, in India. This high-end device boasts a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering users a vibrant and smooth visual experience.

Powerful Performance

The OnePlus 13S is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chipset, coupled with a special Kryo Velocity vapor chamber to maintain thermal efficiency during heavy usage. It supports up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device also introduces a new G1 Wi-Fi technology, designed for faster and more efficient wireless connectivity.

Design & Build

With a sleek 8.15mm thickness and weighing just 185 grams, the phone is crafted for easy one-handed operation. Both front and back feature 2.5D curved glass for a premium feel and enhanced grip. OnePlus has launched a special Green Silk variant, offering a luxurious look and texture.

The device also features the all-new ‘Plus Key’, a customizable button that allows users to quickly access various settings like Sound, Vibration, Do Not Disturb, AI tools, or any other preferred functions.

Camera Setup & Durability

On the rear, the OnePlus 13S houses a 50MP main camera and a 50MP 2x optical telephoto lens, while the front sports a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is rated IP65 dust and water-resistant, ensuring protection from minor splashes and dust.

Battery & Software

The smartphone packs a massive 5850mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, allowing quick top-ups. It runs on Android 15 and will receive four major Android updates and six years of security updates, as per the company’s announcement. It supports dual SIM functionality.

Additionally, OnePlus is offering 3 months of Google AI Pro access for free with the purchase.

Connectivity & Features

The OnePlus 13S includes features such as:

In-display optical fingerprint sensor

Infrared sensor

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 6.0

USB Type-C

NFC

Pricing & Availability

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage : ₹54,999

: ₹54,999 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: ₹59,999

The phone is available for pre-booking now and will go on sale from June 12 via the OnePlus official store, Amazon, and offline retail outlets.

As part of the launch offer: