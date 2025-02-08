Flu Cases Surge Across the United States Amid ‘Quad-Demic’ Concerns

Los Angeles: Flu cases are surging across the United States, prompting some schools to cancel classes or shift to remote learning as the virus spreads rapidly. The latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights a concerning increase in cases, with at least 24 million reported illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations, and 13,000 deaths from the flu so far this season.

Flu Activity Remains Elevated Across the Country

Seasonal influenza activity continues to remain elevated and is increasing nationwide, according to the CDC. The flu is currently affecting a wide range of states, with at least 45 states and jurisdictions reporting “high or very high” levels of the virus. Emergency room visits due to influenza are at “very high” levels across the country.

Also Read: Team India Arrives in Cuttack Ahead of 2nd ODI Against England

Rising Pediatric Deaths and Hospital Admissions

The flu’s impact has been particularly severe among children, with 10 influenza-associated pediatric deaths reported during the week ending February 1. This brings the total number of pediatric deaths to 57 for the season, according to the CDC. Additionally, more than 48,000 patients have been admitted to hospitals with influenza in the past week.

For more details: https://x.com/MunsifNews24x7

Variant Influenza Virus Identified in One Case

The CDC also reported one human infection with an influenza A (H1N2) variant virus this week. This is the first case of a variant influenza virus reported during the 2024-2025 season in the United States.

Flu Levels Reach Highs Not Seen Since the 2009 Swine Flu Pandemic

Influenza activity nationwide is now at levels not seen since the peak of the 2009 swine flu pandemic. The second wave of flu this winter has contributed to this surge, with flu-related hospital admissions and cases continuing to climb, as reported by CBS, citing CDC figures.

Schools Take Action to Address the Surge in Illnesses

The surge in flu cases has led some schools across the country to cancel classes or pivot to remote learning in response to the rising number of respiratory illnesses, according to Xinhua news agency. In addition to the flu, the country is also grappling with surges in other respiratory diseases, including Covid-19, norovirus, and RSV, leading to what experts are calling a “quad-demic.”

Understanding Seasonal Influenza and Its Impact

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses, which are common worldwide. While most people recover without medical treatment, the flu spreads easily through coughing or sneezing. Vaccination is the best preventive measure to avoid contracting the flu.

Flu Symptoms and Treatment

The common symptoms of influenza include an acute onset of fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue. Treatment primarily focuses on relieving symptoms, and individuals with the flu are encouraged to rest and drink plenty of fluids. While most people recover within a week, medical care may be necessary for severe cases or individuals with underlying health conditions.