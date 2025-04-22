Former Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu Arrested in Kadambari Jethwani Case

Hyderabad: In a high-profile development, PSR Anjaneyulu, former Chief of Intelligence of Andhra Pradesh, has been arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police in connection with the controversial Kadambari Jethwani harassment and illegal arrest case.

Sources confirmed that Anjaneyulu was taken into custody from his Hyderabad residence and is being moved to Andhra Pradesh for further investigation.

Background of the Case

The arrest is linked to a case involving Mumbai-based actress Kadambari Jethwani, who had earlier accused the Andhra Pradesh Police of harassment, illegal detention, and abuse of power during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. The harassment stemmed from a land dispute complaint filed by a YSR Congress leader who claimed he was scammed by the actress.

In 2024, Jethwani and her family members were arrested. Following her release, the actress alleged serious misconduct by senior IPS officers, including PSR Anjaneyulu, Kanthi Rana Tata, and Vishal Gunni. She claimed she was coerced into withdrawing a separate case filed against a top corporate executive in Mumbai—someone she alleged had political backing and used influence to manipulate her arrest.

IPS Officers Suspended for Misconduct

Subsequently, the Andhra Pradesh government ordered a probe into the matter. Following the investigation, three senior IPS officers were suspended for procedural lapses and dereliction of duty:

PSR Anjaneyulu (1992 batch) – accused of abusing power by directing the arrest before any FIR was filed.

– accused of abusing power by directing the arrest before any FIR was filed. Kanthi Rana Tata (2004 batch) – then Vijayawada Commissioner, suspended for issuing arrest orders on oral instructions.

– then Vijayawada Commissioner, suspended for issuing arrest orders on oral instructions. Vishal Gunni (2010 batch) – faulted for failing to properly assess the complaint and authorizing the arrest.

The suspension orders highlighted the lack of due process, unauthorized instructions, and politically influenced decisions, casting a shadow over the state’s policing methods during the previous administration.

Latest Developments

With Anjaneyulu’s arrest, the case has gained renewed attention. Legal experts believe this could pave the way for further action against others involved and might also impact ongoing legal proceedings related to the abuse of authority and harassment of the actress.

Authorities have not yet commented officially on the next steps, but more details are expected as the investigation continues.