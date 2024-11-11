Former Biden Aide Calls for Kamala Harris to Become U.S. President: Urges Biden to Resign

Washington: A former aide to Vice President Kamala Harris has urged President Joe Biden to resign and make Harris the first female president of the United States, albeit for a brief period. Jamal Simmons, who previously served as communications director for Harris, made the suggestion in a social media post and during a Sunday talk show interview.

Jamal Simmons Calls for Biden to Resign and Fulfill “Transitional Promise”

Simmons, reflecting on Biden’s presidency, praised the president for his accomplishments but emphasized that there is one remaining promise Biden could fulfill: being a “transitional” figure. He proposed that Biden resign within the next 30 days, allowing Harris to step in as president before the end of his term. In a conversation with CNN’s Situation Room, Simmons explained, “Joe Biden has been a phenomenal president, but he should now fulfil one last promise—being a transitional figure.”

He continued, “Biden could resign the presidency and make Kamala Harris President of the United States. It’d turn the tables on Trump, allow Harris to avoid presiding over the January 6 aftermath, and make it easier for the next woman to run.”

Why Simmons Thinks Biden Should Resign

Simmons argued that this move would help reshape the Democratic narrative and bring about much-needed change. He believes that such a decision would dominate the news cycle and provide an opportunity for the Democratic Party to show transparency and drama, addressing the public’s desire for fresh leadership.

“This is something within Joe Biden’s control. If he did it, it would fulfil his last promise, give Kamala Harris a chance to be the 47th President, and disrupt Trump’s branding. It would also relieve future women leaders from bearing the burden of being the first,” Simmons added.

Kamala Harris: The First Female President?

Kamala Harris, 60, lost the November 5 general election to President-elect Donald Trump. However, Simmons’ suggestion points to the idea of a brief transition where Harris could serve as the first female U.S. president, even if for a short time, before Trump takes office.

Simmons emphasized that making Harris president could alleviate the weight of historical expectations surrounding her leadership and give the next woman in line a cleaner slate. “It would make sure the next woman president does not have to carry the weight of being the first,” he said.

What This Means for the Future of U.S. Politics

While the suggestion has raised eyebrows, it reflects ongoing conversations about leadership, gender, and representation in American politics. If Biden were to follow through, it would represent an unprecedented shift in U.S. leadership dynamics, potentially reshaping both Democratic and Republican strategies going into the 2025 presidential term.

Conclusion

As President Biden nears the end of his first term, speculation about his future decisions continues. Jamal Simmons’ call for Biden to resign and hand the presidency to Kamala Harris, if carried out, could mark a historic moment in U.S. politics and shape the country’s leadership for years to come.