Militant Attack Near Pakistani Border Kills 5 Iranian Security Forces in Sistan and Baluchistan

Tehran: A militant attack in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan province, near the Pakistani border, resulted in the deaths of five Iranian security forces, according to reports from the state-run IRNA news agency. The victims, identified as ethnic Baluch members of the Revolutionary Guard’s volunteer Basij force, were killed in the city of Saravan, located about 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) southeast of Tehran.

Details of the Attack

The attack occurred in Saravan, a region that has long been a hotspot for clashes between Iranian security forces and various militant groups. While no group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault, this attack highlights ongoing tensions in the area, which has been the site of multiple violent incidents in recent months.

Earlier on the same day, Iranian state television reported that Revolutionary Guard forces had killed three suspected terrorists and arrested nine others in a military operation in the region. However, the identities or affiliations of the suspects were not disclosed.

History of Militant Activity in Sistan and Baluchistan

Sistan and Baluchistan province, which borders both Afghanistan and Pakistan, has experienced frequent violence attributed to militant groups, armed drug smugglers, and Iranian security forces. In recent months, the region has seen an uptick in deadly attacks. Last month, gunmen killed four people, including the provincial chief of the Revolutionary Guard. In September, two separate attacks left four Iranian border guards dead, one of which was claimed by the militant group Jaish al-Adl. The group advocates for greater rights for the ethnic Baluch minority in the region.

Tensions in Sistan and Baluchistan

The province is one of the least developed in Iran and has long been a focal point of unrest. Tensions between the ethnic Sunni Muslim Baluch population and the predominantly Shiite Iranian government have contributed to ongoing instability. The situation is compounded by the region’s proximity to Afghanistan and Pakistan, where various militant groups operate across borders.

Ongoing Security Operations

Iranian forces have been actively engaged in counterterrorism operations in the region, often resulting in clashes with militants. The Revolutionary Guard’s recent actions, including the killing of terrorists and the arrest of suspects, are part of efforts to maintain control and curb militant activity along the volatile border.

Conclusion

The militant attack in Saravan is a stark reminder of the continuing security challenges faced by Iran in its southeastern region. As tensions persist between Iranian authorities and ethnic groups like the Baluch, the province remains a hotspot for conflict, with ongoing concerns about militant violence, cross-border insurgency, and the region’s overall stability.