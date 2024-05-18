Former Minister Malla Reddy Arrested Amid Tense Land Dispute in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former minister Malla Reddy has been arrested by the police in connection with a land dispute. Tension prevailed in Petbasheerabad police station limits under Jeedimetla in Medchal district on Saturday.

Former minister Malla Reddy and his son-in-law Rajasekhar Reddy staged a protest alleging that some people were occupying a land, which is entangled in a court dispute. Malla Reddy and Rajasekhar Reddy’s followers tried to remove the barricades placed on the site.

Following this, the police entered the scene and stopped them. This led to a heated argument between the police, Malla Reddy and Rajasekhar Reddy. Former minister Malla Reddy was arrested by the police after tension prevailed.

There was a land dispute between former minister Malla Reddy and others in survey number 82 of Suchitra limits. Malla Reddy claimed that two-and-a-half acres of land belongs to him. However, 15 other persons claimed that 1.11 acres of land out of the total disputed land belonged to them. They claimed that they had purchased the land at the rate of ₹ 400 per square yard each in the past and added that the court had also ruled in their favour. However, the police have advised both the parties not to create any clashes at the site as there is a court order on the site. Then, 15 members lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Malla Reddy’s followers were threatening them.

On the other hand, former minister Malla Reddy said his son-in-law and his son took over this property 14 years ago. He also said they had purchased it from a Marwari businessman. “Earlier there used to be a factory there. However, some people from Karimnagar have created false documents and claimed that the land belongs to them. The survey number has a total of 17 acres.

I have purchased more than two acres of land. The survey numbers we purchased are said to be their land. A case has been pending at Pet Basheerabad police station for eight years now. Those from Karimnagar say they have four acres. I told them in the past to do a survey if they really have land here. But last night the sheet sheds laid in the land were forcibly removed by them. They did not pay heed to the complaint lodged with the police.

We are being subjected to violence in our own land. The phones of our watchmen were snatched away. We are also not being allowed to sit in our space. We don’t have the stolen documents,” he said. He alleged that the Congress government was running violently. Srinivas Reddy, who belongs to the rival faction in the Mallareddy land dispute, said Malla Reddy claimed that the entire land with e-survey numbers belonged to him.

He is making false claims on our lands. The survey was conducted in the year 2000. We conducted the survey by the Deputy Legal Surveyor under the direction of the High Court. There is no document with Malla Reddy to claim ownership rights over the disputed land. No survey was done. Malla Reddy’s followers tried to beat us before the police. If this is the case, Rajasekhar Reddy got into an altercation with the police. I am in my land. We have complained to the police in the past as well,” he said.