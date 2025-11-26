Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan Rumoured Assassinated; Family Claims They Were Prevented from Entering Adiala Jail

A massive wave of panic and speculation swept across Pakistan late Tuesday after social media erupted with rumours claiming that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been assassinated inside Adiala Jail.

While no official confirmation has been issued, the situation intensified after Imran Khan’s family members were allegedly blocked from entering the jail, fueling concerns about his safety.

Imran Khan, the 71-year-old PTI chief, has been imprisoned since August 2023 on multiple charges.

Family Rushes to Jail After Viral Rumours, But Officials Refuse Entry

Following the viral social media claims, Imran Khan’s sisters — Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan — rushed to Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi on Tuesday night.

However, they alleged that:

They were not allowed to enter

Police personnel attacked them and PTI supporters

The area’s street lights were deliberately turned off

They were pushed and assaulted in the dark

Noreen Khan claimed she was dragged by her hair and thrown onto the road despite being a senior citizen.

The sisters demanded that the Punjab Inspector General of Police take immediate action against the officers involved.

PTI Alleges “Planned Attack”, Demands Independent Inquiry

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party accused the police of launching a coordinated and brutal attack on peaceful family members and supporters.

PTI stated:

“It has become a crime to try and meet Imran Khan.”

“The government has blocked meetings for more than a month.”

“Imran Khan is held in complete isolation and solitary confinement.”

PTI leaders also claimed that lawyers, books, and essential supplies were being denied to the former Prime Minister.

Rumours of Assassination Spread Rapidly, Government Silent

The rumour that Imran Khan was tortured to death in jail spread widely across Pakistan and among global Pakistani communities.

Many social media users pointed fingers at the ISI and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, alleging a conspiracy — although none of these claims have been officially verified.

Despite the growing panic, the Pakistani government has not issued any formal clarification, further intensifying speculation.

Prominent Leaders Also Prevented from Meeting Imran Khan

Reports also say that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi attempted to meet Imran Khan seven times but was turned away on every occasion.

PTI leaders alleged that:

Jail authorities are acting under military pressure

There is a “total blackout” on Imran Khan’s condition

The former PM is being kept under a “Forest Act–like regime” where “the ruling beast has rights, and no one else does.”

Growing Questions Over Imran Khan’s Safety

With the family denied entry, lights mysteriously switched off, and continued prison isolation, public anxiety over Imran Khan’s wellbeing continues to grow.

The absence of any government response has added to fears that something serious may have occurred inside the prison.

Conclusion: Rumours Persist as Family Still Blocked From Jail

As of now, rumours continue to claim that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been assassinated, while official silence and denial of family access have deepened public suspicion.

Until the Pakistani government issues a clear statement and allows independent verification, concerns over Imran Khan’s safety are expected to grow.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to follow this developing story.