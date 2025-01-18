Free Power and Water Schemes to Cover Tenants if AAP Returns to Power: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that his party would extend the benefits of free electricity and water to tenants if re-elected in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Addressing Tenant Concerns

During a press conference, Kejriwal highlighted concerns raised by tenants in Delhi who are currently excluded from the free utility’s schemes. “Wherever I go, I meet people living on rent who say they benefit from good schools and hospitals but are deprived of free electricity and water schemes,” he said, emphasizing the need for a solution to this issue.

Assuring Benefits for Tenants

Kejriwal assured that, if elected, tenants, particularly those from the Purvanchal region, would also enjoy the same benefits of free electricity and water. “We will ensure that after the elections, tenants will also be entitled to these services,” he added.

AAP’s Election Campaign

This announcement comes as the AAP ramps up its campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. The party, seeking a third consecutive term, is presenting its welfare initiatives, including free utilities and improved public services, as the central pillars of its campaign.