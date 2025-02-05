What If You Get a ‘Free Trip’ Offer to a Foreign Country? Here’s What RBI Says!

Hyderabad: A rising trend of cyber scams targeting unsuspecting individuals has prompted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue a fresh warning about a new type of fraud circulating via mobile devices. The scam, offering a “free foreign trip,” has been gaining traction among cyber criminals looking to deceive gullible people into losing their hard-earned money.

The RBI, in its latest notification, cautioned individuals not to click on unknown links that offer deals that sound too good to be true, such as the promise of a free trip abroad. These malicious links are often sent through messages or emails, convincing recipients to click on them to “claim” their foreign trip.

The RBI’s alert emphasizes, “If you click (as asked), your money could be stolen.” The central bank also urged the public to be cautious and adhere to their campaign slogan: “smart Bano, cool raho,” meaning be smart and stay calm.

Rise in Cyber Crimes

This warning comes in the wake of a disturbing surge in cyber crimes, with scammers using increasingly sophisticated methods to defraud people. The criminals behind these fraudulent schemes are adept at exploiting people’s desires for quick rewards, especially in a time when online transactions have become the norm.

Despite continuous efforts by law enforcement agencies such as the Police, RBI, and various banks to educate the public, many continue to fall victim to these online cons. The scams are not limited to a particular demographic—surprisingly, even educated and well-placed individuals have been affected, highlighting the growing sophistication of cyber criminals.

How to Stay Safe

Authorities urge the public to exercise caution when receiving unsolicited offers or messages, especially those promising lucrative rewards like free trips or prizes. People are advised to avoid clicking on unfamiliar links or downloading attachments from unknown sources.

For more information and detailed tips on safeguarding personal data and preventing online fraud, individuals can visit the official RBI website: https://rbikehtahai.rbi.org.in/ul.

The increasing number of cyber fraud cases underscores the need for constant vigilance, with cyber criminals adapting their tactics to lure more victims.