From ₹1,500 to ₹4,000: Hyderabad’s Water Tanker Prices Skyrocket Amid Scarcity

One of India’s major IT hubs, Hyderabad, is facing an unprecedented water crisis, especially in areas like Kondapur, Madhapur, and Gachibowli. With summer peaking and groundwater levels plummeting, residents are now fully dependent on private water tankers, pushing their monthly household expenses to alarming levels.

Demand for Water Tankers Skyrockets Across the City

Despite the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) operating thousands of tankers, the demand far exceeds supply. In areas such as the western and central zones, private tankers are charging steep prices:

₹3,500–₹4,000 for a 25,000-litre tanker

₹1,500–₹2,000 for a 10,000-litre tanker

Residents report that even with high costs, timely delivery is not guaranteed, and availability has become a daily struggle.

Groundwater Depletion Worsens the Crisis

Residents of gated communities in areas like Kondapur note a stark drop in groundwater. Earlier, water could be sourced at 600 meters, but now even 1,200 meters deep borewells yield nothing. With city-supplied water only available for 3–4 hours a day instead of the usual 7–8 hours, families are spending up to ₹2,500–₹3,000 per week just for basic water needs.

Summer Heat Amplifies Water Woes in Hyderabad

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, temperatures across India are expected to soar in May and June 2025, worsening the water crisis. Hyderabad joins other heatwave-prone cities like Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Nagpur, Chennai, Jodhpur, and Bhubaneswar, facing scorching winds and dwindling water supplies.

Living Costs Surge as Citizens Bear the Brunt

For many middle-class families in high-rise apartments, the increased cost of water is becoming unsustainable. Experts warn that unless monsoon rains arrive early or groundwater recharging is initiated, Hyderabad’s urban water emergency could deepen further.