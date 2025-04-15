Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Available at an Unbelievable Price: Here’s How Low It Goes

New Delhi: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of the most powerful Android flagships from 2024, is now available at a massive discount on Amazon India. Originally priced at ₹1,29,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is now listed at just ₹94,912 — a direct price cut of ₹35,087.

But it gets even better: with an eligible exchange offer, buyers can receive up to ₹52,200 off, bringing the effective price down to just ₹42,712. This is currently one of the best deals on a flagship smartphone in India.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Discount Breakdown

Original MRP : ₹1,29,999

: ₹1,29,999 Current Amazon Price : ₹94,912

: ₹94,912 Exchange Bonus : Up to ₹52,200

: Up to ₹52,200 Effective Price: As low as ₹42,712 (with maximum exchange value)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Top Specifications

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is still one of the best Android smartphones on the market. Here’s what it offers:

Display : 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X , 2600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

: 6.8-inch , 2600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

: Software : One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 , with 7 years of software updates

: One UI 6.1 based on , with Build : Premium titanium frame for durability and aesthetics

: Premium for durability and aesthetics Battery: 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging

Also Read: 10,000 Indian Hajj Pilgrims Saved After Saudi Portal Reopens — What Changed Overnight?

Camera Setup: Pro-Grade Photography

Main Camera : 200MP wide-angle sensor

: 200MP wide-angle sensor Zoom Lenses : 50MP periscope (5x optical zoom) + 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)

: 50MP periscope (5x optical zoom) + 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) Ultra-Wide : 12MP sensor

: 12MP sensor AI Features: Circle to Search, Live Translate, and other Galaxy AI tools

Whether you’re a content creator, mobile gamer, or productivity user, the S24 Ultra continues to lead the pack with its versatile camera system, cutting-edge performance, and long-term support.

Why This Deal Is a Steal

With this price drop and exchange offer, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers flagship features at a mid-range price — something rarely seen in the premium smartphone market. If you’ve been eyeing an upgrade, this could be your best chance to grab Samsung’s top-tier flagship at nearly one-third off.