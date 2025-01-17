Gardner’s Maiden ODI Century Guides Australia to 86-Run Win, closing in on Retaining Women’s Ashes

Hobart, Australia: Ashleigh Gardner’s maiden One Day International (ODI) century propelled Australia to an 86-run victory over England, completing a clean sweep of the ODI leg of the Women’s Ashes. With this win, Australia is one step closer to retaining the prestigious trophy.

Australia’s Resilient Fightback

Australia found themselves struggling at 59/4 after early dismissals. However, Gardner turned the match on its head with a brilliant 102 runs off 102 balls, her first-ever international century. She received excellent support from Beth Mooney (50), Tahlia McGrath (55), and Georgia Wareham (38 off 12 balls), as Australia posted a formidable 308/8.

Gardner’s heroics didn’t end with her batting performance. She produced a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Sophie Ecclestone, showcasing her all-around abilities.

Also Read: India Skipper Niki Prasad Aims to Defend U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Title

England’s Response Falls Short

In reply, England’s Tammy Beaumont (54) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (61) put up a fight, but England’s chase quickly faltered. The visitors were bowled out for 222 in 42.2 overs. Australia’s leg-spinner Alana King took 5 wickets for 46 runs, while Megan Schutt (3-57) and Wareham (2-27) contributed crucial breakthroughs.

Australia’s Top Order Faces Early Setbacks

Australia’s innings started shakily, with Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, and Alyssa Healy falling early. Annabel Sutherland’s dismissal left them at 59/4. Gardner then combined with Beth Mooney to steady the ship. Their partnership helped Australia recover, and they reached 115/4 by the 25th over.

Though Mooney was dismissed for 50, Gardner continued to power on, eventually bringing up her first international century. Her knock of 102 was a vital contribution to Australia’s total score of 308/8.

England’s Fightback and Australia’s Dominance

Despite England’s efforts through Beaumont and Sciver-Brunt, the chase began to unravel. After a promising 49-run stand between Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Australia’s bowlers, led by King’s 5-wicket haul, cleaned up the English lower order, securing an 86-run win.

Looking Ahead: Women’s Ashes T20Is

With Australia now leading the series 6-0, they will head to the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground for the first of three T20Is. Australia only needs one more victory to claim the crucial two points and retain the Women’s Ashes trophy.

Brief Scores:

Australia 308/8 (Ashleigh Gardner 102, Tahlia McGrath 55; Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-51, Charlie Dean 2-53)

England 222 (Nat Sciver-Brunt 61, Tammy Beaumont 54; Alana King 5-46, Megan Schutt 3-57)

Australia won by 86 runs.