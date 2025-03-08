Gautam Adani Hosts Nine Inspiring Women Envoys in India

New Delhi: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, expressed his honor in hosting nine distinguished women Ambassadors and High Commissioners to India. The delegation’s visit to Khavda’s Adani Renewable Energy Park and Mundra’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) was a moment of pride, as their insights and encouragement for local women working on these projects were truly inspiring.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Adani stated,

“Our family was honored to host nine inspiring women Ambassadors and High Commissioners to India. I am grateful for their visit to Khavda’s Adani Renewable Energy Park and Mundra’s SEZ. Their praise and advice for the local women driving these projects were truly uplifting. On International Women’s Day, here’s to breaking barriers and shaping a better future!”

Women Leaders Celebrating Progress in Clean Energy & Infrastructure

This engagement, held just ahead of International Women’s Day, highlighted India’s rapid progress in renewable energy, industrial development, and infrastructure. The esteemed women’s delegation included:

Ina Krisnamurthi – Ambassador of Indonesia to India

– Ambassador of Indonesia to India Diana Mickeviciene – Ambassador of Lithuania to India

– Ambassador of Lithuania to India Ana Taban – Ambassador of Moldova to India

– Ambassador of Moldova to India Sena Latif – Ambassador of Romania to India, Nepal, and Bangladesh

– Ambassador of Romania to India, Nepal, and Bangladesh Lalatiana Accouche – High Commissioner of Seychelles to India

– High Commissioner of Seychelles to India Lebohang Valentine Mochaba – High Commissioner of Lesotho to India

– High Commissioner of Lesotho to India Marje Luup – Ambassador of Estonia to India

– Ambassador of Estonia to India Mateja Vodeb Ghosh – Ambassador of Slovenia to India

– Ambassador of Slovenia to India Peggy Frantzen – Ambassador of Luxembourg to India

A Landmark Visit to the World’s Largest Renewable Energy Project

The delegation began their tour in Khavda, Kutch, where Adani Green Energy is developing the world’s largest clean energy plant. They also explored Adani’s state-of-the-art solar manufacturing plant, a key driver in India’s push for self-reliance in renewable energy.

This visit underscores India’s leadership in sustainable development, as well as the crucial role women play in transforming the energy and infrastructure sectors. The inspiring exchange between the envoys and local women workforce marks a significant step towards breaking barriers and fostering global collaborations.

Stay updated for more insights on India’s renewable energy advancements and women’s empowerment in industrial growth.