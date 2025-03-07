US Supreme Court Rejects Tahawwur Rana’s Plea to Stay Extradition to India

The US Supreme Court has rejected an emergency application for stay filed by Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, seeking to halt his extradition to India.

Rana Claims Risk of Torture if Extradited to India

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, argued that his extradition violates US law and the United Nations Convention Against Torture. His plea cited concerns that he might face torture due to his background and alleged role in the Mumbai attacks.

His application also highlighted his serious medical conditions, including:

Multiple heart attacks

Parkinson’s disease with cognitive decline

A mass suggestive of bladder cancer

Chronic kidney disease (Stage 3)

History of chronic asthma

Multiple COVID-19 infections

His legal team stated that extradition to Indian detention facilities would be a “de facto death sentence.”

US Approves Rana’s Extradition to India

Last month, US President Donald Trump approved Rana’s extradition to India. In a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump stated:

“We are giving a very violent man back to India immediately. There is more to follow because we have quite a few requests. We work with India on crime, and we want to make things better for India.”

Tahawwur Rana’s Role in the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

Rana is wanted in India for providing logistical support to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Pakistan-based terrorist group responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The 2008 attacks targeted eight locations in Mumbai, killing over 174 people.

He was found guilty in the US for assisting LeT and has long been sought by Indian authorities. Rana is also known for his ties with David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani American terrorist who played a key role in planning the attacks.

What’s Next for Tahawwur Rana?

With the US Supreme Court’s rejection of his plea, Rana is set to be extradited to India, where he will face trial for his involvement in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Indian history.