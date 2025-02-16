Watch: Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani Visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah with Wife, Offers Chadar

Ajmer, Rajasthan: Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, accompanied by his wife, Priti Adani, recently visited the revered Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, one of the most sacred places for Muslims in India. During their visit, the couple offered a velvet chadar (covering) and flowers at the shrine, paying homage to Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, whose message of peace, humanity, and unity has touched millions over the past 800 years.

A Moment of Devotion at the Historic Shrine

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah, located in the city of Ajmer, holds immense spiritual significance and is regarded as one of the holiest shrines in India. Gautam and Priti Adani’s visit was marked by a deep sense of reverence and respect for the teachings of Garib Nawaz, which embodies the spirit of compassion, kindness, and harmony among all people.

The Dargah Khadim (caretaker) noted that Gautam Adani and his family took time to experience the timeless message of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The teachings of Garib Nawaz, which emphasize love, peace, and unity, continue to inspire people of all faiths and backgrounds.

A Spiritual Gesture

Gautam Adani and his wife were seen participating in the sacred rituals of offering the chadar and flowers, symbolizing their devotion to the saint. The act of presenting the chadar is a long-standing tradition among devotees visiting the Dargah, marking their gratitude and seeking blessings for peace and prosperity.

Video of Gautam Adani’s family visit to Ajmer Dargah.



The silver engraving and balustrade inside Dargah was gifted by Kings of Jaipur in 19th century. pic.twitter.com/8ylx7Ve8Tc — Siddharth's Echelon (@SiddharthKG7) February 16, 2025

Ajmer Sharif Dargah, a symbol of spiritual unity and peace, draws pilgrims from across the globe. The Adani family’s visit reflects a strong connection to India’s rich spiritual heritage and a tribute to the values of humanity, compassion, and peace that the Dargah represents.

A Historic Visit with Lasting Impact

This visit has not only been a moment of spiritual significance for the Adani family but also highlights the importance of the Dargah in bringing people together through its message of unity and peace. Gautam Adani’s gesture underscores the ongoing reverence for Ajmer Sharif Dargah and the teachings of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, which continue to have a profound impact on people worldwide.