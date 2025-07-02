Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal Hit It Out of the Park in New Episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Mumbai: The next episode of the hit sketch comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show promises a fun-filled ride as cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Abhishek Sharma take center stage. Known for their roles in Team India, the players are set to share behind-the-scenes anecdotes, funny stories, and plenty of banter.

Gautam Gambhir’s Unexpectedly Funny Side

Gautam Gambhir, Team India’s head coach and usually known for his intense demeanor, surprises fans by revealing a witty and playful side. Whether it’s delivering sharp one-liners or pulling Kapil’s leg, Gambhir’s transformation into a humorous guest is one of the episode’s standout moments.

Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal: The Comic Duo

Rishabh Pant, fresh off his impressive century at Leeds, shows he’s just as good with jokes as he is with a bat. Teaming up with Yuzvendra Chahal, the two bring non-stop laughs with their quick wit and friendly jibes. Chahal’s signature mischievous smile adds to the fun as he and Pant become a hilarious tag team.

Abhishek Sharma: The Charming Newcomer

New to the international spotlight, Abhishek Sharma plays it cool and safe, offering a steady stream of light-hearted humor. Respectful of his senior teammates, he still manages to leave his mark with clever observations and subtle punchlines.

Sona and Mona Bring the Mayhem

Adding to the chaos are Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda as their iconic characters Sona and Mona. With their over-the-top glam looks and unmatched comic timing, the duo keeps the laughter rolling by poking fun at the cricketers and engaging in zany antics.

Sunil Grover’s Grand Entry as Manjot Singh Sidhu

The true showstopper moment arrives when Sunil Grover makes a surprise appearance as Manjot Singh Sidhu, a spoof version of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Dressed in a dazzling outfit and brimming with “Sidhu-isms,” Grover’s performance brings the house down, leaving the audience in splits.

When and Where to Watch

The laughter-packed episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will be available for streaming on Netflix from July 5. Cricket fans and comedy lovers alike won’t want to miss this epic crossover of sports and humor.