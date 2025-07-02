Here’s how Diljit Dosanjh remains unfazed amid the ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ controversy

Mumbai: Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding his film Sardaar Ji 3, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has chosen to maintain his calm and composure. As debates rage online, the artist continues to keep a dignified silence, showing no visible signs of stress or distraction.

Swag Over Statements: Instagram Post Speaks Volumes

Diljit recently took to Instagram to share a set of photos that reflect his unbothered attitude. The ‘Udta Punjab’ actor was seen posing confidently in his private jet, dressed in a classic white kurta-pyjama, proudly flaunting his signature mustache. Alongside the stylish images, he wrote, “SARDAAR JI 3 Smashing Records Overseas.”

Also Read: Instagram Profiles of Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi Now Accessible in India

Box Office Success Despite Controversy

While the controversy simmers due to the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir—following the Federation of Western India Cine Employees’ (FWICE) ban after the Pahalgam attack—Sardaar Ji 3 continues to perform remarkably well internationally. Despite not releasing in India, the film has grossed ₹18.1 crore globally in just three days, with a major chunk of the revenue coming from Pakistan. Notably, it has set a record as the highest-opening Indian film in Pakistan.

Industry Reactions: Divided Opinions

The entertainment industry remains divided over the matter. Several celebrities have come forward in support of Diljit Dosanjh, appreciating his professionalism and poise. However, others, such as television actress Rupali Ganguly, have openly criticized him.

FWICE’s Strong Message to Imtiaz Ali

Soon after the release of the trailer, FWICE issued a letter addressed to filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, urging him to cut all ties with Diljit Dosanjh. The letter stated: