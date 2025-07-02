Instagram Profiles of Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi Now Accessible in India

Mumbai: In a recent development, Instagram accounts of several Pakistani actors, including Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, and Danish Taimoor, are once again visible to users in India. This comes weeks after their profiles were blocked following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in April that claimed the lives of at least 26 civilians, mostly Hindu tourists.

Some Profiles Remain Blocked Amid Ongoing Tensions

While some celebrities’ accounts are now accessible, prominent Pakistani stars such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Atif Aslam still have their Instagram profiles restricted in India. No official statement has been made regarding the criteria for the partial restoration or timeline for full access.

Also Read: Shri Sandeep Mathur Takes Additional Charge as General Manager, South Central Railway

The restrictions were imposed after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF)—an affiliate of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces launched “Operation Sindoor”, targeting terrorist camps across the Line of Control (LoC) and in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

Mawra Hocane’s Bollywood History Resurfaces Amid Controversy

Actress Mawra Hocane, who debuted in Bollywood with Sanam Teri Kasam (2016), is back in the spotlight. She was reportedly removed from the film’s sequel due to rising political tensions. Actor Harshvardhan Rane publicly stated on Instagram that he would not participate in Sanam Teri Kasam 2 if the original cast, including Mawra, was retained.

“After reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated,” Rane wrote.

Diljit Dosanjh Faces Backlash Over Film with Hania Aamir

Popular Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh is also under fire for collaborating with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The film has reportedly not been released in India due to the ongoing political and cultural backlash.

Social Media and Cultural Ban Reflect Widening Rift

These developments are a reminder of the growing digital and cultural divide between India and Pakistan, especially following terrorist incidents. The partial unblocking of certain Instagram accounts could be seen as a testing phase or temporary relaxation, though it remains unclear whether all banned profiles will be restored.