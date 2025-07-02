Shri Sandeep Mathur Takes Additional Charge as General Manager, South Central Railway

Secunderabad: Shri Sandeep Mathur, General Manager of South Coast Railway (ScoR), has officially taken additional charge as General Manager of South-Central Railway (SCR). The charge was assumed at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on July 1, 2025. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades in the Indian Railways, Shri Mathur is recognized for his leadership in signaling technology and infrastructure modernization.

A Veteran Railway Leader with Proven Expertise

Shri Sandeep Mathur, a 1988 batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE), began his career as Assistant Signal and Telecom Engineer in the erstwhile Allahabad Division (now Prayagraj Division, North Central Railway). Over the years, he has held several significant positions, including:

Divisional Railway Manager , Jhansi Division

, Jhansi Division Chief Public Relations Officer , North Central Railways

, North Central Railways Principal Executive Director/Signaling , Railway Board

, Railway Board Team lead for Kavach, the indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system at RDSO

He also earned international acclaim by successfully commissioning the Double Line Project from Rawang to Ipoh in Malaysia, showcasing the global capabilities of Indian Railways.

Review Meeting Highlights: Focus on Safety and Passenger Experience

Shortly after assuming charge, Shri Mathur held a review meeting at Rail Nilayam with senior officers including:

Shri Neeraj Agrawal , Additional General Manager, SCR

, Additional General Manager, SCR Principal Heads of Departments

Divisional Railway Managers (via video conference)

During the session, the General Manager emphasized:

Safety as the top priority , especially during the monsoon season

, especially during the monsoon season Improved passenger amenities and train punctuality

and Strict quality control in infrastructure and station redevelopment projects

in infrastructure and station redevelopment projects Continuous monitoring of operational standards across all six divisions

He also appreciated the commendable performance of SCR in recent years and praised the dedication of railway staff for their service.

Looking Ahead

With Shri Sandeep Mathur at the helm of both South Central Railway and South Coast Railway, the zones are expected to benefit from his technological acumen, administrative leadership, and commitment to safe and efficient rail operations.