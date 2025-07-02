Sub Inspector Md Yaseen Shareef Retires After 42 Years of Dedicated Service

Hyderabad: The Police Department has officially bid farewell to Sub Inspector Md Yaseen Shareef, who retired after an outstanding 42-year-long career in law enforcement. His unwavering dedication, discipline, and commitment to public service have left a lasting impact on the force and the community he served.

A Remarkable Journey from Constable to Sub Inspector

Md Yaseen Shareef began his journey in the police force in 1983 as a Police Constable, where he served with distinction for 17 years. His dedication led to a promotion to Head Constable, a role he fulfilled for 16 years with strong leadership and reliability.

He then served as an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) for 8 years, earning recognition for his investigative capabilities and ethical conduct. In the final chapter of his career, he was promoted to Sub Inspector, serving in that capacity for 2 years, where he continued to demonstrate the same professionalism and compassion that defined his entire career.

A Career Marked by Integrity and Community Service

Throughout his career, Md Yaseen Shareef was respected for his:

Commitment to justice

Strong moral compass

Compassionate approach to public policing

Excellent teamwork and mentorship

Colleagues and community members alike praised his tireless work in maintaining law and order, handling sensitive investigations, and building trust between the police and the public.

Department Extends Gratitude and Best Wishes

The Police Department expressed heartfelt appreciation for Md Yaseen Shareef’s long-standing service and extended its best wishes for a peaceful, healthy, and fulfilling retirement.