GHMC Corporators Become More Active as Term Ends; Politics Heats Up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With just seven months remaining in the current GHMC corporators’ term, there’s a visible surge in activity across Hyderabad. Corporators are actively participating in programs, conducting field visits, and holding frequent meetings with circle and zonal officials, GHMC Commissioner, and other top authorities to address local civic issues.

Corporators Intensify Efforts Ahead of GHMC Elections

In recent weeks, corporators have been rushing to inspect development projects, many of which remained pending for years. Local governance meetings are now filled with accusations of corruption and irregularities, including complaints about bogus birth and death certificates, and ghost road works where bills were raised for non-existent construction.

Questions are now being raised:

“Why this sudden urgency after nearly four years of dormancy?”

Political observers suggest the upcoming GHMC elections are driving this newfound accountability. With re-election in mind, corporators appear eager to improve their public image and address long-standing citizen complaints before voters head to the polls.

Special Focus on Jubilee Hills Amid Upcoming By-Election

The Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, which is heading for a by-election, is witnessing heightened political activity. Corporators from Jubilee Hills and Khairatabad are especially active. Notably, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, who represents Khairatabad, is also showing keen interest in Jubilee Hills, with speculation growing about her potential candidacy for the vacant seat.

Since Monday, the Mayor has:

Conducted field visits in Rahmatnagar , Yusufguda , and surrounding areas

, , and surrounding areas Inspected the Yusufguda garbage transfer station

Attended the Prajavani public grievance program at GHMC headquarters

at GHMC headquarters Instructed officials to resolve complaints promptly

Interestingly, she has also increased her time at the GHMC headquarters, sparking further speculation.

“Even though Jubilee Hills is adjacent to Khairatabad, her frequent visits are being seen as politically strategic,” sources said.

Mayor Vijayalakshmi has already announced she will not contest again as a corporator, adding weight to theories that she may be aiming for a legislative role in Jubilee Hills.