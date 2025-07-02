PM Modi Embarks on Five-Nation Tour Starting with Ghana

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a significant five-nation diplomatic tour today, starting with Ghana, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the West African country in three decades. The eight-day tour aims to deepen India’s strategic, economic, and development partnerships across Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

PM Modi’s First-Ever Visit to Ghana

PM Modi will arrive in Accra, Ghana, on July 2, where he will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Kotoka International Airport at 8:00 PM IST. The Prime Minister will then head to Jubilee House for high-level bilateral talks with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama.

The day’s engagements include:

Bilateral meeting with President Mahama

Joint press statement

State dinner hosted in his honor

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both sides will explore enhanced cooperation in key areas such as:

Trade and investment

Energy and infrastructure

Defence partnerships

Capacity building and development assistance

Strengthening India-Ghana Ties

India and Ghana enjoy longstanding diplomatic relations, with India contributing to Ghana’s development through technical training, educational exchanges, and FDI in sectors like pharmaceuticals, construction, and IT.

This visit is seen as a pivotal step in reinvigorating India’s Africa outreach, which has been a growing focus in India’s foreign policy.

PM Modi’s Full Tour Itinerary

After Ghana, PM Modi will continue his tour with visits to:

Trinidad and Tobago – engaging with the Indian diaspora and Caribbean leaders Argentina – focusing on bilateral trade and G20 coordination Brazil – to attend the 17th BRICS Summit 2025 Namibia – strengthening India’s role in Africa’s energy and development sectors

A Strategic Push to Strengthen Global Partnerships

This tour underlines India’s efforts to diversify global partnerships, expand its economic footprint, and play a more proactive role in multilateral diplomacy—especially in the Global South.