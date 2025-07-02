PM Modi Embarks on Five-Nation Tour Starting with Ghana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a significant five-nation diplomatic tour today, starting with Ghana, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the West African country in three decades.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a significant five-nation diplomatic tour today, starting with Ghana, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the West African country in three decades. The eight-day tour aims to deepen India’s strategic, economic, and development partnerships across Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
Table of Contents
PM Modi’s First-Ever Visit to Ghana
PM Modi will arrive in Accra, Ghana, on July 2, where he will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Kotoka International Airport at 8:00 PM IST. The Prime Minister will then head to Jubilee House for high-level bilateral talks with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama.
Also Read: Sensex Jumps 225 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,600 on Positive Global Cues
The day’s engagements include:
- Bilateral meeting with President Mahama
- Joint press statement
- State dinner hosted in his honor
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both sides will explore enhanced cooperation in key areas such as:
- Trade and investment
- Energy and infrastructure
- Defence partnerships
- Capacity building and development assistance
Strengthening India-Ghana Ties
India and Ghana enjoy longstanding diplomatic relations, with India contributing to Ghana’s development through technical training, educational exchanges, and FDI in sectors like pharmaceuticals, construction, and IT.
This visit is seen as a pivotal step in reinvigorating India’s Africa outreach, which has been a growing focus in India’s foreign policy.
PM Modi’s Full Tour Itinerary
After Ghana, PM Modi will continue his tour with visits to:
- Trinidad and Tobago – engaging with the Indian diaspora and Caribbean leaders
- Argentina – focusing on bilateral trade and G20 coordination
- Brazil – to attend the 17th BRICS Summit 2025
- Namibia – strengthening India’s role in Africa’s energy and development sectors
A Strategic Push to Strengthen Global Partnerships
This tour underlines India’s efforts to diversify global partnerships, expand its economic footprint, and play a more proactive role in multilateral diplomacy—especially in the Global South.