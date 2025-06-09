Hyderabad Goes Digital: GHMC Launches Seamless Online Property Tax System, Easier Than Ever

In a major step toward citizen-friendly governance, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made all property tax-related services available online. This digital initiative aims to enhance transparency, reduce delays, and eliminate the need for physical visits to MeeSeva centres.

Services Accessible Through GHMC Website

Residents can now access property tax services via the GHMC’s official portal: www.ghmc.gov.in. The online services include new assessments, name transfers, and other related applications.

Simple Process for Online Applications

According to GHMC officials, users need to enter their Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN) and upload the required documents such as the sale deed and other supporting materials based on the nature of their request. The application will be forwarded to the concerned revenue officials for review and approval.

Property Mutation Service Coming Soon

The GHMC has also announced that a new feature for online property mutation applications is currently under development and is expected to launch soon. This will further simplify property-related processes for Hyderabad residents.

Encouragement for Citizens to Go Digital

In a press release, GHMC urged citizens to make use of the newly introduced online platform for faster, efficient, and contactless services. The move is part of GHMC’s broader vision to promote digital transformation in civic administration and improve service delivery for all residents of Hyderabad.