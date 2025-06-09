Top Telangana Hospitals in Trouble: Experienced Doctors Missing in Action

Hyderabad: Tertiary care hospitals in Telangana are grappling with a severe shortage of senior faculty, as experienced medical professionals remain posted at peripheral health centers that lack the infrastructure to utilize their expertise. The Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA) has urged the state government to lift the ongoing transfer ban to address this growing crisis in medical education and patient care.

Skilled Faculty Wasted at Under-equipped Peripheral Centers

Professors and senior doctors in key specialties like cardiology, radiology, general surgery, general medicine, and pediatrics are currently stationed at remote health facilities. Many of these centers have neither sufficient patient footfall nor the advanced medical infrastructure needed for their specialization.

For instance, a senior professor of radiology is reportedly posted at a center lacking basic diagnostic tools such as CT or MRI scanners. Such misallocation results in the underutilization of faculty and undermines both healthcare delivery and postgraduate (PG) medical education.

Major Hospitals Struggle Without Senior Staff

Critical tertiary care institutions like Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, and Kakatiya Medical College are facing operational difficulties due to a shortage of senior teaching and clinical staff. These hospitals cater to high volumes of complex cases and train the largest number of PG medical students in the state, making the absence of expert faculty even more alarming.

TGDA Seeks Immediate Policy Reversal on Transfers

The Telangana Government Doctors Association, led by State President Dr. B Narahari, submitted a formal representation to Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha over a month ago. The doctors have requested that the government lift the ban on intra-department transfers, allowing qualified faculty to be posted where they are most needed.

“The rushed establishment of 25 new government medical colleges without adequate planning has only intensified the staffing crunch,” said Dr. Narahari.

No Extra Cost to Government, Say Doctors

The TGDA has stressed that permitting transfers to already-sanctioned posts would not require additional financial resources. These strategic reassignments could significantly improve medical education standards and patient care outcomes across the state.