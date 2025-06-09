Kacheguda Railway Station Glows with New Lighting System Worth ₹2.23 Crore

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy on Monday inaugurated a new facade lighting system at the historic Kacheguda Railway Station, bringing a fresh visual charm to one of Hyderabad’s oldest landmarks.

Funded by the Ministry of Tourism, the ₹2.23 crore project is aimed at beautifying the heritage station and drawing attention to its rich architectural legacy.

Over 785 Fixtures Illuminate the Gothic-Style Structure

Built in 1916 during the Nizam’s rule, the Kacheguda railway station features Gothic-style architecture and holds significant historical value. Now adorned with 785 lighting fixtures, the façade lighting system enhances its aesthetic appeal and encourages public appreciation of its cultural importance.

According to officials, the lighting system is designed not just for visual appeal but also to highlight the architectural details of the iconic building after dark.

Also read: 1.5 Lakh Women Trapped: Hyderabad Trafficking Gang Exposed

Kacheguda Station: A Blend of Heritage and Sustainability

Kacheguda is not only a heritage site but also a model for green infrastructure. The station has received the prestigious Platinum Rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), recognizing its eco-friendly initiatives and energy efficiency.

It was also the first railway station in India to implement digital payment systems and is listed as one of the most energy-efficient stations under Indian Railways.

Major Redevelopment Underway with ₹421.66 Crore Investment

The station is undergoing a significant redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with a total investment of ₹421.66 crore. The modernization project will aim to improve passenger amenities while preserving the historical integrity of the building.

A Boost to Heritage Tourism in Hyderabad

This initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to promote heritage tourism and enhance railway infrastructure across India. The facade lighting at Kacheguda is expected to become a visual landmark and promote cultural tourism in Hyderabad.