Hyderabad’s Real Estate Revolution: GHMC Makes Building Permits a Breeze, Approves 165m Tower in Kondapur

Hyderabad: The Town Planning Wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced a more efficient and transparent system for issuing building and layout permissions. The move aims to streamline the approval process and enhance citizen convenience.

AI-Powered ‘BuildNow’ Application Introduced

GHMC has been issuing building and layout permissions, along with occupancy certificates, through an online system. For individual residential buildings up to 10 meters in height and plots up to 500 square yards, a self-certification system allows applicants to generate permissions instantly online. Post-verification is conducted before issuing the work commencement letter.

To further improve efficiency, the government has launched the AI-powered ‘BuildNow’ application. This technology-driven approach ensures faster and hassle-free approvals, reinforcing a citizen-centric approach in urban planning.

13,421 Permissions Issued, Rs 1,138.44 Crore Revenue Earned

In the financial year 2024-25, GHMC issued 13,421 building and layout permissions, as well as occupancy certificates. The approvals were categorized as follows:

Instant Registration: 523

Instant Approval: 8,377

Single Window Clearance: 2,422

Layout with Housing Under Gated Community: 6

Layout with Open Plot: 5

Occupancy Certificates: 2,088

These approvals generated a total revenue of Rs 1,138.44 crore for GHMC.

Tallest Residential Building Approved in Kondapur

GHMC granted permission for the tallest residential building of the year in Kondapur, Serilingampally. The project consists of four cellar levels, a ground floor, and 49 upper floors across eight towers, reaching a height of 165.95 meters.

The new AI-driven initiative is expected to bring greater efficiency and transparency in urban development, benefiting residents and builders alike.