GHMC Negligence in Hyderabad: Schoolgirl Falls into Open Manhole: Video

Hyderabad: A serious case of negligence by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) nearly led to a tragic accident in the city’s Yakutpura area. A young schoolgirl fell into an open drainage manhole near Moula ka Chilla while on her way to school.

According to eyewitnesses, GHMC workers had left the manhole uncovered. While walking, the girl accidentally slipped and fell into it. Fortunately, her mother rushed to her aid and, with the help of locals, managed to pull the child out safely.

Following the incident, the victim’s family and local residents expressed strong anger against GHMC authorities. They said that if the child had not been rescued in time, the situation could have turned into a major tragedy. Residents demanded strict action against the negligent staff and urged that all such open manholes be closed immediately to prevent similar incidents in the future.