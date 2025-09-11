Hyderabad

GHMC Negligence in Hyderabad: Schoolgirl Falls into Open Manhole: Video

According to eyewitnesses, GHMC workers had left the manhole uncovered. While walking, the girl accidentally slipped and fell into it.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 September 2025 - 16:37
GHMC Negligence in Hyderabad: Schoolgirl Falls into Open Manhole: Video
GHMC Negligence in Hyderabad: Schoolgirl Falls into Open Manhole: Video
Joyalukkas Kukatpally Branch Grand Opening 12th September 2025

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: A serious case of negligence by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) nearly led to a tragic accident in the city’s Yakutpura area. A young schoolgirl fell into an open drainage manhole near Moula ka Chilla while on her way to school.

According to eyewitnesses, GHMC workers had left the manhole uncovered. While walking, the girl accidentally slipped and fell into it. Fortunately, her mother rushed to her aid and, with the help of locals, managed to pull the child out safely.

Also Read: Kukatpally Horror: Woman Found Murdered in 13th-Floor Flat, Worker Suspect on the Run

Following the incident, the victim’s family and local residents expressed strong anger against GHMC authorities. They said that if the child had not been rescued in time, the situation could have turned into a major tragedy. Residents demanded strict action against the negligent staff and urged that all such open manholes be closed immediately to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 September 2025 - 16:37
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button